Ole Gunnar Solskjaer utilising full strength of Manchester United’s academy

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has happily delved into the club’s famous academy whenever he has had the opportunity to and the statistics back that view.

It was said one of the reasons why the legendary Norwegian was hired in the first place was due to his ability to nurture the young prospects at the club.

Solskjaer obviously has a deep love for United and has opted to take a more long-term approach to his squad building than perhaps that of his predecessors.

This season has seen the rise of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood in particular and fans are more than happy to see them in action.

The latter has had a stunning season, netting more goals than many anticipated, even though supporters new he was an incredible prospect.

#mufc have given more league appearances to Academy graduates (11) than any other Premier League team this season #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 14, 2020

Williams has also enjoyed a breakthrough season, although it’s safe to say not many anticipated he would have such an impact.

The young full-back played well enough that Manchester United felt confident enough to let their captain Ashley Young leave mid-season to Inter Milan.

Williams has played his way into fans’ hearts and if he continues his development on its current trajectory, it wouldn’t be farfetched to say he would be the club’s undisputed first-choice left-back by the end of the next season.

While they’re the club’s current young academy graduates, United also have the likes of Paul Pogba, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay who regularly feature for the first-team.

