Bruno Fernandes excelling in leading Manchester United teammates

Manchester United reportedly got more than they paid for when signing Bruno Fernandes as his leadership skills continue to excel, particularly in training.

The talented Portuguese was signed in January and made an immediate impact, winning over fans surprisingly fast.

Bruno came at a time when Paul Pogba was absent from the starting XI for a long period so he was perhaps appreciated even more than he would’ve been had the world-class Frenchman been present.

Nonetheless, fans are extremely excited at the possibility of seeing the duo line-up alongside each other when the Premier League restarts and for good reason.

It’s been a long time since United’s midfield was as brimming with talent as it is right now but there’s more than just talent now.

Bruno Fernandes has continued to demonstrate his leadership qualities since training alongside Paul Pogba – ‘continuing to assume a de facto leadership role by vocalising high demands.’ #MUFC [Athletic] pic.twitter.com/Orjxfb1K59 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 15, 2020

Out of four of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s signings, two of them in Bruno and Harry Maguire have reportedly excelled in leadership skills.

Given how it was said to be something that was missing from Manchester United’s dressing room, it was important the legendary Norwegian addressed the issue.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been the model of consistency this season as well and Daniel James has exceeded expectations.

Bruno’s high standards will help Manchester United get to where they need to be in order to challenge for the title once more.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.