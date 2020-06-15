Chris Wilder hopes Manchester United will allow Dean Henderson to stay

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made his intentions clear in his desire to extend Dean Henderson‘s stay.

The English boss is punching way above his team’s weight this season, even competing with Manchester United for the European spots.

Some fans have even called for Henderson to return to Old Trafford in order to not hand Sheffield any potential advantage over the race.

United sent Henderson out on loan and Wilder’s faith in him has allowed him to develop further than many anticipated.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of the young goalkeeper and has recently claimed he will eventually be the first-choice at Old Trafford.

Chris Wilder (Sheffield United manager): "We have had early conversations and of course we would be open to Dean [Henderson] coming back. But he is #mufc's player and they will make that decision. If there is an opportunity we would look to take that up." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 15, 2020

Those in love with David de Gea aren’t helped by the fact that Henderson’s stats read better than the Manchester United man.

The brilliant Spaniard hasn’t been too error-prone but has had an underwhelming campaign overall with some even calling for him to be dropped.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Henderson will return to United after the current campaign ends and if Solskjaer chooses to hold onto him for next season.

De Gea has typically needed competition in order to excel but it’s unlikely the young Englishman would be happy playing as back-up.

