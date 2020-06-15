Manchester United preparing for Tottenham without Paul Pogba

Manchester United fans will reportedly have to wait to see what they’ve wished to see for months now with Paul Pogba not likely to start in the upcoming clash vs Tottenham Hotspurs.

The Premier League is set to restart with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men taking on Jose Mourinho’s men on Friday.

Many United supporters were hoping to see Pogba alongside Bruno Fernandes in the same starting XI but perhaps that will have to wait.

Solskjaer will be hoping his side pick up where they left off as they were building momentum before the break in play.

The Red Devils were on an 11 match unbeaten run and appeared to be set for a top-four finish, with Tottenham now standing in their way.

#mufc are understood to be working on a starting XI without Paul Pogba against Tottenham on Friday. [Athletic] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 15, 2020

Pogba is said to be fit and firing in training so the reason for his reported exclusion is not clear.

Perhaps Solskjaer is unwilling to risk returning the Frenchman into the starting XI and picking up another knock.

However, the same could be said about Marcus Rashford and there’s no news on him missing out.

The other explanation could be how Manchester United’s midfield have performed in Pogba’s absence and so perhaps Solskjaer doesn’t wish to upset that balance just yet.

Having Bruno and the former Juventus man in the same starting eleven is also an extremely attacking tactic that could be exposed by a talented team like Tottenham’s.

