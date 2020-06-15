Victor Lindelof: Why Manchester United might not need to look elsewhere

Manchester United are reportedly considering investing in a centre-back this summer but statistics seem to suggest they don’t need to look beyond their own players, with Victor Lindelof proving solid enough.

The Swedish talent is often overlooked when fans are discussing how to build a solid defence but it appears they’ve been giving him less credit than he deserves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shelled out too big of a fee to ever consider dropping Harry Maguire but Lindelof is the more expendable of the pair.

The former Benfica man has a lot of strengths, namely his passing ability, positioning and reading of the game but his one weakness is so glaringly obvious it’s hard to ignore.

The Premier League is known for its physicality and as such, Lindelof’s weakness in that as well as heading gets exposed more than it may normally do elsewhere.

Three years ago, Victor Lindelof joined #mufc. He currently has the highest tackle success rate [95.8%] in the Premier League & has made the fewest individual errors leading to a shot [0] despite playing 26 out of a possible 29 games this season. pic.twitter.com/GZcyzWAMiQ — ً (@utdrobbo) June 14, 2020

The statistics speak for themselves and they suggest he can be the long-term partner to Maguire with great success.

Yet doubts remain over whether the defence is a title-winning one and some insist Eric Bailly or Axel Tuanzebe or a completely fresh face has to take over from Lindelof.

It’s harsh on the player nicknamed the ‘Ice Man’, particularly since Maguire’s lack of pace isn’t quite as discussed in the same manner.

Nonetheless, time will tell whether Solskjaer is happy with his current partnership or if he will invest in someone else but at the very least what is clear is that Lindelof deserves more recognition than he gets.

