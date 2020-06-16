Angel Gomes’ faith healing past resurfaces as contract clock runs down
Angel Gomes’ faith healing past resurfaces as contract clock runs down

Angel Gomes’ past and future are both in the headlines today as the young star enters the last two weeks of his Manchester United contract.

A video from when the player was 16 years old in which he visits a faith healer to help him with his injuries has gone viral on Twitter over the past 24 hours.

‘My name’s Angel Gomes, I’m from Manchester. I’m 16, I play for Manchester United football club and I’ve been struggling really with injuries,’ he says on the video.

‘I was having injuries around my hip and groin.’

Gomes can then be seen receiving prayer of healing at TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 19-year-old has quickly taken to Twitter today to explain what happened.

‘Regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go,’ he tweeted this morning.

‘I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practicing my faith.’

It is an unwelcome distraction for a player whose Manchester United contract is about to fizzle out.

Gomes is currently on a contract worth £17,000 a week and United have reportedly offered to increase it to £25,000 a week.

The star is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by the deal on the table and despite reports claiming that United have returned with an improved £30,000 per week offer, nothing has been agreed as the clock ticks down.

If the diminutive playmaker walks away from the club with no deal on June 30th there will be no shortage of clubs lining up to sign him. Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are among those believed to be interested.

However, Metro claims that ‘United believe Gomes’ preference is to remain at the club and that his representatives are simply seeking a better deal for their client’.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeatedly spoken of his desire to keep Gomes at the club he joined when he was just six years old.

