Borussia Dortmund’s Lucien Favre finally admits Jadon Sancho may leave

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as the German club’s head coach has finally admitted he may leave this summer.

The 20-year-old is currently Manchester United’s top transfer target, having scored an incredible 20 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games this season.

Just two days ago Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s head of first-team football, told Sky Germany that Sancho ‘will be playing for and staying with Borussia Dortmund for next season’, dampening United fans’ hopes that he will be signing for their club.

But hopes were raised again yesterday as Dortmund’s head coach Lucien Favre appeared to contradict his colleague, admitting that the club were preparing for life without the England international next season.

‘We’ll see after the season,’ Favre told Goal.com.

‘Of course, players will leave. We hope the players will stay, but it is possible that players will leave. You have already mentioned two [loanee Achraf Hakimi and Sancho] that we don’t definitely know about.

‘Of course, they could stay with us, which would be very good for me. But we’ll see what we’ll do, whether it’s in defence, midfield or attack.’

Whilst every now and again reports emerge of other clubs chasing Sancho, the Red Devils appear to be the last man standing in the race.

With the player reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford to link up with his friend and England colleague Marcus Rashford, the only issue left to be resolved seems to be the transfer fee.

Dortmund are holding out for the same asking price that they slapped on Sancho before the coronavirus pandemic of over £100 million whereas United believe that circumstances have changed.

United’s Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward recently commented that ‘I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport.’

The Red Devils are meanwhile reportedly drawing up a list of alternatives to Sancho, including Valencia’s Ferran Torres, Velez Sarsfield’s Thiago Almada, Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampo, Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo, Juventus’ Federico Bernardeschi, Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Tete. Whether this interest is to send a warning to Dortmund that they will walk away or whether they are genuinely unable to get the German club to the negotiating table remains unclear.

