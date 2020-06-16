Manchester United fans incredibly proud of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United fans couldn’t be prouder of Marcus Rashford after his successful campaign to force England’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to continue feeding children who otherwise would’ve gone hungry this summer.

The exciting Englishman echoed calls for the government to overturn its decision to not provide food vouchers to eligible families outside of the school term.

This meant over a million school children were about to lose meals they relied upon to live until Rashford used his platform and voice to put pressure on the UK government.

United fans already loved the young forward but his latest act has endeared him even further if that was even possible.

Manchester is known to be a working-class city and Rashford potentially helped save many in his own area.

Sir Matt. Sir Alex. Sir Bobby. Sir Marcus. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) June 16, 2020

Inspirational 👏🏽 Platform & influence used in the perfect way! https://t.co/PQbm13PbwR — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) June 16, 2020

It's been an absolute joy & a privilege to witness Marcus Rashford grow from a boy in #mufc's academy hungry for an opportunity to a role model for children all across England for his exemplary actions on & off the pitch. And he's only going upward. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3gPNYgM9Nq — ً (@utdrobbo) June 16, 2020

David Beckham: “Congratulations Marcus what an amazing achievement to win this fight for kids. You should be so proud and will have inspired many others to use their voices and stand up for the things they care about 👏🏼👏🏼” [davidbeckham] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Jh7o1Am2A9 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 16, 2020

Rashford has been talismanic for Manchester United this season until he suffered a long-term injury.

However, the temporary suspension of English football has allowed the academy graduate to recover successfully.

Rashford is expected to jump straight into first-team action as United are set to take on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

It has been confirmed he is fit to play but it will be interesting to see whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will risk using him or not.

Beating the London giants will be crucial in the Red Devils quest to qualify for Champions League football.