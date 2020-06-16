Manchester United fans incredibly proud of Marcus Rashford
Manchester United fans couldn’t be prouder of Marcus Rashford after his successful campaign to force England’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to continue feeding children who otherwise would’ve gone hungry this summer.

The exciting Englishman echoed calls for the government to overturn its decision to not provide food vouchers to eligible families outside of the school term.

This meant over a million school children were about to lose meals they relied upon to live until Rashford used his platform and voice to put pressure on the UK government.

United fans already loved the young forward but his latest act has endeared him even further if that was even possible.

Manchester is known to be a working-class city and Rashford potentially helped save many in his own area.

Rashford has been talismanic for Manchester United this season until he suffered a long-term injury.

However, the temporary suspension of English football has allowed the academy graduate to recover successfully.

Rashford is expected to jump straight into first-team action as United are set to take on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

It has been confirmed he is fit to play but it will be interesting to see whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will risk using him or not.

Beating the London giants will be crucial in the Red Devils quest to qualify for Champions League football.

