Manchester United plotting move for Leon Bailey, report claims

Manchester United are ‘plotting a move’ for Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, according to The Mail.

The outlet is adamant that United’s top target Jadon Sancho is set to stay at Borussia Dortmund this summer and that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is overpriced, so they claim that the club have turned to Bailey instead.

‘Bayer value the 22-year-old, who has three years left on his current deal, at around £40 million – a significantly cheaper price than Sancho and Grealish,’ reporter Oli Gamp claims.

‘The 22-year-old is naturally left-footed, but is comfortable with both feet and has pace to burn, which is an obvious attraction for Soljskaer.

‘The fact Bailey has Champions League experience is also an attraction for the United boss.’

Whilst the Jamaican is undoubtedly a good player, he represents an underwhelming alternative to the likes of Sancho and Grealish and is arguably no better than United’s current options.

Bailey has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 27 games for Leverkusen this term, as opposed to the 20 goals and 20 assists notched by Sancho.

Last season Bailly scored just five goals and provided five assists in 39 games. He picked up the same number of yellow cards.

There are enough reports to suggest that the Red Devils are building up a shortlist of Sancho alternatives should a deal not come about. Names such as Valencia’s Ferran Torres, Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampo, Juventus’ Federico Bernardeschi and Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa have all been linked with United in recent reports.

However, Bailey is not a name you would expect to be on such a list, particularly as he is a left wing specialist and is at 22 years of age unlikely to develop much further.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.