Shocking statistics reveal Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba’s importance

Hearing the cliche of a player returning from a long-term injury feeling like a new signing will ring true for Manchester United fans but not with just one player.

Both Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are now fit and ready for action having missed a sizeable chunk of the season.

It’s safe to say the dynamic duo are returning at the perfect time for United, with many hoping they can lead the team to a top-four spot in the campaign’s run-in.

Rashford has been talismanic for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pogba has always helped the team play better than they normally do.

The statistics speak for themselves for the productive pair and the Red Devils look stronger and stronger by the day for it.

Last season, Paul Pogba contributed 18 of #mufc's 47 goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjær — an impressive 38.3% as a midfielder. This season, Marcus Rashford contributed 18 of #mufc's 36 goals prior to his injury — a staggering 50.0%. Their importance cannot be understated. pic.twitter.com/2gc4TJm8l0 — ً (@utdrobbo) June 15, 2020

Having both goal-contributors return for Manchester United at an incredibly crucial time can only be a good thing.

Solskjaer’s men were said to have the easiest run-in when it was calculated which Premier League side was facing the lowest teams on average.

On paper, it means United should dispatch them with ease, and with Pogba and Rashford that may be even easier.

However, Solskjaer’s men have struggled in the past with so-called smaller teams and being in lower positions may only fire them up, even more, to perform to reach their own goals such as avoiding relegation.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.