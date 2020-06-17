Manchester United keeping a close eye on Pau Torres

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Villareal star Pau Torres as they consider their transfer options for the summer window.

It’s not the first time the Spanish international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but it does come as a bit of a surprise.

After all, United are well stocked in the centre-back department and Torres wouldn’t be expected to be a first-choice option over the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are the back-up options while the likes of Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo remain on loan.

In fairness, the Red Devils were reported to be keen on a centre-back this summer, even if it is a low priority position and this report appears to reflect that.

#mufc have been monitoring Villareal's centre-back Pau Torres for a long time. He is supposedly on Man City's shortlist too. He could end up at United with the club keen to strengthen in that area #mulive [@hirstclass, tv2] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 17, 2020

Sometimes players are linked with moves to Manchester United so that they could force their own club into a pay rise or getting a contract extension.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case here as Torres just renewed his deal last October, extending until the summer of 2024.

United could use Villareal’s reported interest in re-signing Bailly to their favour, conjuring up a type of swap deal perhaps.

As good as the Ivorian is, they would be letting an injury-prone, 26-year-old go for an exciting 23-year-old La Liga star.

