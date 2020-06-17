Manchester United looking to make the most of summer transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing three types of players this upcoming transfer window in what would be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second summer in charge.

The legendary Norwegian signed three players last summer as well, bringing in Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

All three have proved to be successful signings so far and United weren’t quiet in the January transfer window either.

Bruno Fernandes was signed from Sporting Lisbon while Odion Ighalo was brought in on a successful loan spell so far.

Fans are well aware of the club’s need to sign more players this summer in order to support Solskjaer’s bright project.

#mufc remain committed to recruiting a winger, a playmaker, and a midfielder for next season #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 17, 2020

Manchester United have already been linked with a player who could arguably do all three in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

The talented Englishman’s versatility is incredibly useful as he’s capable of playing in all the midfield positions and on either flank.

United could take advantage of Villa should they be condemned to relegation as it would mean Grealish’s asking-price would be lowered.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Ajax’s Donny van de Beek are amongst those heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford too.

It will be interesting to see who Solskjaer settles for in the end, particularly as these are uncertain and unpredictable times.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.