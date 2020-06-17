Marcus Rashford pinpoints mental challenge as cause for improvement

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has admitted he needed to mentally develop further in order to take his game onto the next level.

The talented Englishman has stepped up this season for his team, putting in the best numbers and best form of his career to date.

Many United fans believe Rashford’s potential has no limit and they recognise him as a good player.

However, there was a need for the academy graduate to develop further and he’s managed to do that, attributing it to a mentality change more than anything.

Rashford suffered a long-term injury but has used the temporary pause in English football to recover successfully.

Rashford: "It was more of a mental challenge to make the next step (in my game) and once I did that, I felt I could perform on a more consistent basis which happened from November, December onwards."

That mental maturity was evident on the pitch but it’s now been evident off it as well.

Rashford used his time off from competitive football superbly, campaigning to help overturn the government’s decision to cancel school meals off-term.

The pacy attacker used his platform and recognition successfully, with the government recently announcing a new fund to help children, who would’ve otherwise gone hungry, have meals.

Rashford’s actions saw calls from United fans for him to be knighted while reports quickly grew of him being the favourite to win the BBC sports personality of the year.

