Simon Peach claims Manchester United could walk away from Jadon Sancho

Manchester United won’t be held hostage by Borussia Dortmund to break their bank for a chance to sign Jadon Sancho, according to journalist Simon Peach.

The German giants are trying their best to milk as much money as possible out of those at Old Trafford in order to consider selling one of their key players.

Dortmund are of course allowed to do so but United need to make a decision on what they want to do fast or they will risk looking silly.

They have to decide if Sancho is worth breaking the bank for or if the Bundesliga side are simply asking for too much and therefore should walk away.

If a decision isn’t made then the Red Devils risk losing out on other targets they may be considering, either alternatives to the sensational Englishman or for players in different positions.

Simon Peach on Jadon Sancho: "The question will probably be whether #mufc can make a good deal. They were willing to quit the negotiations with Sporting for Bruno Fernandes to get the right deal. I can imagine the same thing happening here." #mulive [tv2] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 17, 2020

Given the current market and the drop in player value, Dortmund are asking for far too much for Sancho, with some reports putting the figure at £130m.

The truth is that no club is willing to take a risk now, no matter how financially healthy they are because the times are too unstable.

According to Transfermarkt, Sancho’s deal runs out in 2022 meaning Dortmund are actually the ones under pressure to sell this summer or risk seeing an even greater price drop when he enters the last year of his contract next summer.

