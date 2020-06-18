Bruno Fernandes insists most important thing is the result

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has opened up on his potential partnership with Paul Pogba in midfield, admitting he’s looking forward to playing together.

The Portuguese magician hasn’t had the opportunity to play with his French teammate despite arriving back in January.

Pogba has suffered from niggling injuries all season long and once he returned to training, the global health crisis broke out, forcing English football to a halt.

Bruno only got to train with the former Juventus man after clubs were allowed to return to training in accordance to government advice.

United take on Tottenham Hotspurs on the return of Premier League football, with fans incredibly excited to see the talented pair together.

Bruno Fernandes: "We have a lot of good players and the most important thing is the result for #mufc. Everyone wants to play with the best players and Pogba is one of them." #mulive [talksport] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 17, 2020

There has been plenty of debate surrounding how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans on forcing the two into the same starting XI without losing any solidity in the team.

Some believe a 4-3-3 formation should be used to accommodate both Bruno and Pogba so that neither has to sacrifice their talents.

A defensive midfielder in the mould of Fred, Nemanja Matic or Scott McTominay can shield the defence and do all the dirty work.

A 4-2-3-1 with Pogba playing deeper is another option which would allow Bruno to continue excelling further forward as he had done before the suspension of the league.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.