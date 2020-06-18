Manchester United may lose Jude Bellingham by signing Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have not lost the race for Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham as Borussia Dortmund are faltering on the transfer fee – but it could all hinge on Jadon Sancho.

The 16-year-old Bellingham is regarded as to one of the top talents in the world in his age group and United have been going head-to-head with Borussian Dortmund over the last few months in the race for his signature.

Reports over the last week claimed that the Bellingham family had chosen Dortmund as his next destination and that personal terms had been agreed with the German side.

However, Sportbild now claims that due to the financial crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga club are no longer willing to pay the £30 million asking price.

‘The yellow and blacks are said to have offered Birmingham only a little more than 20 million euros [£18m] as the first offer,’ the outlet claims.

The sum is a considerable distance from the £30 million sought by the Midlands side and may allow United to come in and sign the Stourbridge-born star from under their rivals’ noses – claiming revenge for losing the battle to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland in January.

However, if Dortmund are able to sell Jadon Sancho this summer, writes Sportbild, then they should have the funds to buy the player. And it is United that are seen as the last man standing in the race to sign the £100 million plus man.

It is a complicated situation, put simply: as things stand, if United buy Sancho they will probably lose Bellingham – unless they manage to sign the 16-year-old first.

Of course, United may also be of a mind to reduce the amount paid to Birmingham as they too reassess their post-COVID finances.

There is also the issue of Bellingham’s contractual situation to consider. Reports have claimed that once the midfielder turns 17 on June 29th he does not have to sign professional terms for Birmingham and could leave the club for a compensation fee, which theoretically would be considerably lower than any of the transfer fees mentioned.

However, other reports have claimed that the compensation due to Birmingham includes a fixed amount for every first team match already played for the Blues, and that this amount has been set at an extremely high level.

According to this theory, the 32 Birmingham City first team games that Bellingham has played so far means that the compensation fee due to the club has already reached the £30 million figure.

