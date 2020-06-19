Bruno Fernandes puts on attacking show vs Tottenham Hotspurs

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was sensational when he came on but Bruno Fernandes took full advantage of starting the clash vs Tottenham, outshining everyone else on the team statistically.

The talented Frenchman’s arrival on the scene in the second half saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men improve but the former Sporting Lisbon man put in better numbers and understandably so.

Pogba’s statistics themselves were superb and there’s no denying the sooner he starts playing matches from the start, the better United’s results will be.

Given how both seemed to excel on the pitch even when playing together, it suggests a fruitful relationship will be formed over time with neither one having to sacrifice their top talent for the other.

Bruno’s attacking qualities were evident, however, particularly since he played in a more advanced position than Pogba and the statistics show that.

Bruno Fernandes vs Tottenham: Most final third passes attempted (28) Most final third passes completed (14) Most shots (5) Most shots on target (3) Most chances created (2) 8 ball recoveries 3 fouls suffered 1 goal [@StatmanDave] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 19, 2020

Bruno has been accused of being wasteful in possession during his time at Sporting Lisbon and it can be seen why.

Although just half his final third passes were completed, he still outranked his teammates in both departments and it’s normally reflective of his risky nature rather than any wastefulness.

This is evidenced by the fact he created the most chances, while having the most shots certainly doesn’t hurt his impact.

