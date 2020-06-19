Patrice Evra defends Paul Pogba after Tottenham super-sub performance

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has called on Paul Pogba’s critics to stop doubting him after his impressive substitute appearance vs Tottenham Hotspurs.

The superb Frenchman put on a show after being brought on in the second half, winning the penalty Bruno Fernandes converted to equalise.

United couldn’t go on to win the fixture and the 1-1 draw was probably a fair reflection of the game.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were noticeably better once Pogba was on the pitch and so it’s easy to wonder what the result would’ve been had he started the match.

Evra has always been outspoken about his former teammate and he’s now made a strong statement, coming to his defence.

Patrice Evra: "People have to stop saying #mufc don't need Pogba. Manchester United need Paul Pogba." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 19, 2020

If ever there was a time to accept Manchester United need Pogba it was in the clash vs Tottenham.

After all, Bruno started the fixture and Solskjaer’s men were still passive, allowing Jose Mourinho’s side to play the game they wanted.

It was only after Pogba’s introduction that United improved and began to control the game, playing it to their tempo.

Had the match lasted another five to ten minutes, it’s likely Solskjaer would’ve went home with all three points in the bag.

Nonetheless, the good news is that all signs appear to point towards Pogba remaining with the Red Devils beyond this summer.

