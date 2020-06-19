Paul Pogba statistically on fire vs Tottenham Hotspurs

Manchester United fans didn’t get to see Paul Pogba in action from the start of the clash vs Tottenham but he did come on later on to great effect.

The talented Frenchman has been absent from the starting XI for so long that it did make a little sense he would be protected, particularly since he has experienced a recurring injury this season.

However, supporters were still disappointed to see him not start and the statistical evidence seems to suggest the result would’ve gone a different way had he done so.

Pogba’s impact on the pitch was immediately felt once he was brought on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning the penalty Bruno Fernandes converted to level the match.

Without the former Juventus man, United would’ve lost the fixture rather embarrassingly as they were poor for much of the match.

Paul Pogba's 27 minutes vs Tottenham: 26 touches 17/18 passes completed — 94% pass accuracy 4/6 duels won 4 recoveries 3/3 long balls completed 2/2 dribbles completed 2 shots blocked 1 penalty won A solid performance for his return. pic.twitter.com/uZv0HlGIkl — UtdArena. (@utdarena) June 19, 2020

The hope is Pogba can continue to prove his fitness and feature more regularly from the start as his presence alongside Bruno made the Red Devils far more dangerous.

All signs point to the World Cup winner staying beyond the upcoming summer and if that’s the case then Solskjaer has a brilliant side to build on.

Pogba’s versatility in terms of the roles he can play in midfield will be extremely useful, particularly since Manchester United’s midfield are already quite diverse.

No one midfielder is exactly like the other, meaning Solskjaer can tweak the academy graduate’s role depending on who’s partnering him to great effect.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.