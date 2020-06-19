Player ratings: Spurs 1-1 Manchester United – Pogba changes the game

Here are our player ratings for today’s hard-fought draw.
David de Gea 3 – Another mistake from the Spaniard. How long can this go on?
Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did well enough defensively but offered little going forward.
Victor Lindelof 7 – Performed quite well.
Harry Maguire 5 – Was turned so easily and beaten for pace, a worrying restart for Harry.
Luke Shaw 7 – A decent performance from Shaw.
Scott McTominay 7 – Worked hard and acquitted himself well.
Fred 6 – Looked disappointed to be subbed but McTominay was better.
Bruno Fernandes 6 – Bruno’s least impressive display in a United shird.
Daniel James 4 – James just hasn’t kicked on since his arrival at Old Trafford and doesn’t deserve a starting berth on current form.
Marcus Rashford 7 – Worked hard but nothing came off for Rashford today.
Anthony Martial 6 – Looked lazy and still hovers around the edge of the box when he should be getting on the end of crosses.
Substitutes
Paul Pogba 8 – Instantly changed the game. What a talent he is on his day. What a pass for Rashford. Looked up for it, too. Man of the match for United.
Mason Greenwood 8 – Greenwood must surely start ahead of James now. On every performance and every statistic he is a better player.
Odion Ighalo 7 – Looked lively.
Nemanja Matic 6 – Didn’t have much impact.
Eric Bailly 6 – No time to make an impact.