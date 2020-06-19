Player ratings: Spurs 1-1 Manchester United – Pogba changes the game

Here are our player ratings for today’s hard-fought draw.

David de Gea 3 – Another mistake from the Spaniard. How long can this go on?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did well enough defensively but offered little going forward.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Performed quite well.

Harry Maguire 5 – Was turned so easily and beaten for pace, a worrying restart for Harry.

Luke Shaw 7 – A decent performance from Shaw.

Scott McTominay 7 – Worked hard and acquitted himself well.

Fred 6 – Looked disappointed to be subbed but McTominay was better.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Bruno’s least impressive display in a United shird.

Daniel James 4 – James just hasn’t kicked on since his arrival at Old Trafford and doesn’t deserve a starting berth on current form.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Worked hard but nothing came off for Rashford today.

Anthony Martial 6 – Looked lazy and still hovers around the edge of the box when he should be getting on the end of crosses.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 8 – Instantly changed the game. What a talent he is on his day. What a pass for Rashford. Looked up for it, too. Man of the match for United.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Greenwood must surely start ahead of James now. On every performance and every statistic he is a better player.

Odion Ighalo 7 – Looked lively.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Didn’t have much impact.

Eric Bailly 6 – No time to make an impact.