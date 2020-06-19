United to beat Spurs by two clear goals? Results predictions from the team

Manchester United are back and need to hit the ground running in a crucial six-pointer with Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A win for José Mourinho’s men will see them close the gap to just one point behind United in the race for Champions League places. A United victory will put a serious dent in the Londoners’ hopes of European football next season.

With Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba both fit again and likely to take at least some part in the action, United should be able to field their strongest side. Spurs have Harry Kane fit again but Dele Alli is missing due to suspension.

Here are the predictions of The Peoples Person team going into the game:

Sam Peoples: Spurs 1-2 United

Of all the teams in the Premier League, I genuinely feel Man United have been helped more than most by the break caused by the Corona Virus. That’s weird to say given we were 11 games unbeaten but Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are now both fit, our attack looks frighteningly good. On the other hand, all Spurs will remember from the break is Daniel Levy u-turning on furloughing staff and Jose Mourinho being caught training in a park.

I know I’m underestimating how much Mourinho would have prepared his players for this game but I don’t think there will be many teams with better momentum than United for the rest of the season. Call that naivety if you want but there’s a new sense of confidence in this United team and confidence for the right reasons.

Marwan Harraz: Spurs 1-3 United

I feel reports stating Pogba is not in the plans for the starting XI are not true and Solskjaer will throw everything at Tottenham to win. It’s too big of a game to do any less, especially with Sheffield United dropping points and there being the opportunity to go level with Chelsea who are in fourth and just three points away.

The momentum United built before won’t mean anything but I feel like the club as a whole has been in a brilliant mood while the opposite can be said about Tottenham. Combine that with Bruno, Pogba, Rashford and Martial’s genius and we should beat them relatively comfortably but I’m sure Jose will find a way to grab at least a goal.

Red Billy: Spurs 1-3 United

I think Ole will start with quite a cautious lineup with both Matic and Fred behind Fernandes and Pogba if he starts, or even a 3-5-2 if he doesn’t. That should enable the Reds to soak up pressure and hit Tottenham on the counter-attack. Rashford and Martial could play as twin strikers who peel off wide, allowing Bruno and maybe Pogba to make runs through the middle.

With Ighalo, James and Greenwood to potentially come on in the second half if we’re chasing the game, I can see United snatching the 3 points and getting Project Restart off to a flyer, with Rashford scoring on his comeback game.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side.

