Bruno Fernandes admits Tottenham Hotspurs draw is not enough

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has reacted to the result vs Tottenham Hotspurs very much in the same manner as the fans did.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho shared the spoils in the 1-1 draw at the London club’s new stadium but supporters were left wondering what could’ve been.

United were passive in the first half, almost unwilling to control the match and that left Tottenham to net an error-riddled, counter-attacking effort.

David de Gea and Harry Maguire were heavily criticised in the aftermath of the match while Bruno was praised and not just because he netted the equalising goal.

After all, the Portuguese magician was brilliant as he attempted and completed the most final third passes, creating the most chances and taking the most shots against Mourinho’s men.

Bruno Fernandes: “It is not enough for us because we want to win every game. It is a ‘good’ result but we are not happy with it.” — UtdArena. (@utdarena) June 19, 2020

Bruno was noticeably better when Paul Pogba was on the field for obvious reasons and it was partly the reason why fans felt a win was on the cards.

Mason Greenwood’s introduction also saw productivity increase and so supporters were hoping to see a last-minute winner.

Unfortunately, it didn’t come to pass and in the end, the match was reflective of its circumstances with it being played as the first fixture since the suspension of the league.

