Manchester United supporters’ calls for fresh blood heard

Some Manchester United fans may get what they wished for as the club reconsider their positions on the centre-back and goalkeeping positions following the draw with Tottenham Hotspurs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched on helplessly when Steven Bergwijn wrong-footed Harry Maguire before blasting a shot at David de Gea who ended up palming the effort into his own net.

Fans were furious as it left the team with a lot to do and some called, in particular, for the Spanish goalkeeper’s head even after Bruno Fernandes equalised through a penalty.

Some United supporters are fed up with De Gea in what has felt like his most error-filled season as he looks a shadow of himself.

However, some would also point out how Maguire needs a better partner than Victor Lindelof, whether that’s Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe or someone brought in from outside.

#mufc could revisit the market for a centre-back, and think about giving Dean Henderson a run at the no.1 spot next season, if they let more goals in like Steven Bergwijn's last night #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 20, 2020

With Dean Henderson performing so admirably at Sheffield United, it’s almost as though every clean-sheet he gets places more pressure on De Gea’s shoulders.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted the young Englishman will eventually bee the national team and club’s first-choice but refused to comment if that will start as early as next season.

It’s unlikely Henderson will want to return from his loan only to play as De Gea’s understudy with no real shot at the goalkeeping throne.

