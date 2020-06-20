Manchester United were statistically expected to beat Tottenham
Manchester United fans may have been scratching their heads at how they didn’t beat Tottenham and apparently the statistics back that feeling.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men talk on Jose Mourinho’s team in a one-all draw at the London club’s new stadium.

United appeared to be the favourites for the clash but instead found themselves 1-0 down at the break thanks to some dodgy defending and goalkeeping.

The match was a tale of two halves and Solskjaer’s stars improved particularly after the introductions of Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood.

The former won the penalty Bruno Fernandes would convert but the Red Devils had enough chances to win the fixture had it been for some sharper shooting.

The 1-1 draw was half the percentage of what the result was statistically expected to be as the most probable scoreline after considering all the actions in the game was a 2-0 result in Manchester United’s favour.

That shows just how wasteful Solskjaer’s men were and how poor Tottenham were in creating any reasonable threats.

The legendary Norwegian would rightfully be furious with the defending and goalkeeping for Spurs’ goal as United could’ve walked away with all three points.

Nonetheless, fans were frustrated but accepted the result due to the circumstances as it was the team’s first match back after a long break and they did well to recover from their early error.

