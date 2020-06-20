Mason Greenwood most productive teenager in Europe’s top five leagues

Manchester United fans have been calling for Mason Greenwood to start more often and those calls grew louder after the clash with Tottenham Hotspurs on Friday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to protect the sensational teenager as much as possible but it’s becoming even more and more difficult to reign him in.

The statistics certainly suggest Greenwood is ready to become a regular starter for United and the fans who were watching the draw with Tottenham could easily see it too.

While Paul Pogba was the main reason why Solskjaer’s men improved when he came onto the pitch, the academy graduate also helped provide more impetus to the team.

Greenwood’s versatility also comes in handy given his ability to play on the flanks and as a striker, allowing him more opportunities to be handed minutes.

Mason Greenwood has 13 goals & 4 assists in 17 starts for #mufc — no teenager has contributed to more goals for a club in Europe's top 5 leagues. It’s about time he becomes a regular starter. pic.twitter.com/jzu9QQoCb1 — ً (@utdrobbo) June 20, 2020

Greenwood probably only became the most productive teenager in Europe’s top five leagues thanks to Borrusia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho turning 20 years old fairly recently.

Nonetheless, it’s still impressive, particularly since the 18-year-old hasn’t played the same amount of minutes the England winger has.

Greenwood has played around 1200 minutes of first-team football in comparison to Sancho’s 3200 minutes with Dortmund so far.

In that time, the United prospect managed 12 goals and four assists, meaning he’s contributed directly every 75 minutes.

At the time of writing, Sancho has managed an incredible 20 goals and 20 assists, contributing every 80 minutes to a goal.

