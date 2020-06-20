Patrice Evra reveals his feelings on Manchester United’s midfield

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has leaped to the defence of Paul Pogba, blasting his critics while having his say on the club’s engine room.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suddenly has lots of options in midfield alongside the talented Frenchman with there being Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

Fans got a chance to see a few combinations at work during the clash with Tottenham as the legendary Norwegian started with a Fred, Bruno and McTominay partnership at first.

Fred was then substituted for Pogba and later McTominay would be replaced by Matic and it’s safe to say it made for interesting viewing.

Evra has always defended his former international teammate and in light of some criticism, came to his defence once more.

Evra was on pundit duty for the clash vs Tottenham Hotspurs and said on Sky Sports: “It’s funny, people criticize Paul when he makes a mistake. I have so much respect for Fred, for Scott, but you can see the difference when Paul is on the field.”

The club legend hasn’t really said a word wrong, as good as Fred and McTominay are and were, Pogba’s introduction to the match turned the tide for the Red Devils.

The former Juventus man isn’t just a playmaker as he has a remarkable knack of bringing the ball forward, as evidenced by his brilliant dribble into the penalty box before winning the penalty.

This attribute is rather unique to Manchester United’s midfielders, at least in terms of the deeper positions of midfield as Bruno is the exception since he plays further forwards.

