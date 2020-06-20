Ryan Giggs adamant Manchester United ‘definitely need a centre-forward’

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs says the Red Devils need to sign a striker if they are going to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via Goal.com), Giggs was adamant that despite retaining Odion Ighalo on loan until January and the continuing emergence of Mason Greenwood, reinforcements are needed.

‘I would say that we definitely need a centre-forward,’ the Welshman stated.

‘Someone who, if a team is deep, is going to play deep and be on the end of those passes, crosses and score 25 goals.

Anthony Martial is United’s current first choice centre forward but there is some debate as to whether the Frenchman is naturally suited to the role in which he has scored 16 goals in 35 games across all competitions this term.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months. They famously lost out on Norwegian teenage sensation Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund in January and allowed Chelsea to beat them to the prolific Timo Werner last week.

The likes of Wolves’ Raul Jimenez and, in particular, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, continue to be associated with a move to Old Trafford, but it is understood that the club’s transfer priorities for this summer are a right winger and a holding midfielder.

Giggs clearly believes that this strategy needs to be re-examined, adding that the likes of Jack Grealish will not be enough to bridge the gap between United and their rivals.

‘I mean, if a quality player like that comes available, United are going to be [interested].’

‘He looks like a United player, he takes the ball, he attracts loads of fouls.

‘[But] I still think if we’re going to catch City, we’re three or four players short.’

