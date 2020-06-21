£90m: How much Borussia Dortmund want for Jadon Sancho
Manchester United fans have received mixed news on Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer from Borussia Dortmund and the latest report seems to indicate more of the same.

The German giants’ asking price seems more achievable now and one would expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to wrap up the deal with no obvious contenders.

However, given how big of a transfer this is, there are likely to be many complications and factors to consider before anything can happen.

United fans must be looking over at Chelsea with jealousy given how the London club’s owners have thoroughly backed Frank Lampard and already signed two top players in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

At Old Trafford, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is still loitering about with no deals announced or even looking close to fruition.

The price-tag appears to be more in Manchester United’s range, who were believed to be looking for an £80m deal but given Dortmund’s confidence, it might be silly to be hopeful.

The Bundesliga giants must be feeling that confidence for a reason and must’ve taken United’s dilly-dallying as a sign that they’re not serious enough to make a deal happen.

It’s a shame as it’s a transfer the Red Devils desperately need and even in the current climate it feels as though it’s one they can financially complete.

