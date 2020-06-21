Christian Falk claims Jadon Sancho asking price now £27m lower

German football transfer expert Christian Falk has today provided an exciting update on the Jadon Sancho transfer situation.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is currently Manchester United’s top transfer target, having scored an incredible 20 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games this season.

Reports have suggested that the Red Devils are the last man standing in the race to sign the 20-year-old, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all dropping their interest.

With Sancho reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford, the last stumbling block appears to be the transfer fee, with various reports claiming that Dortmund are not prepared to budge on their €130 million (£116m) valuation.

However, Falk today suggested that the asking price has dropped by a considerable amount.

The tweet read ‘His club @bvb sees still no reason to sell the player this summer. exception: a club offers a transfer fee over 100 million euros.’

Because of many requests about @Sanchooo10: his club @bvb sees still no reason to sell the player this summer. exception: a club offers a transfer fee over 100 million euros @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 21, 2020

€100 million is currently equivalent to £89 million.

If Sport Bild’s usually reliable head of football reporting is correct, it means that Dortmund have lowered the Englishman’s selling price by a whopping £27 million (23%).

Sancho was left out of the starting XI again yesterday for Dortmund’s 2-0 victory against Red Bull Leipzig.

Since the Bundesliga’s return after lockdown, the winger has only started four of eight games – and notably none of those against other sides involved in the fight for Champions League places. This has fuelled considerable speculation that his club is concerned about his focus, form or commitment in light of the transfer saga linking him with a move to Manchester.

Another reputable German reporter and Dortmund fan Heiko Wasser confirmed this yesterday, tweeting that Sancho was benched because ‘his head is already at Manchester United’.

Dass @Sanchooo10 zunächst auf der Bank sitzt ist völlig ok, er ist mit seinem Kopf eh schon bei @ManUtd. Noch dringender hätten mMn aber @JulianBrandt und @axelwitsel28 eine Pause nötig, dummerweise fehlen da im Kader die Alternativen. @BVB #RBLBVB — Heiko Wasser (@HeikoWasser) June 20, 2020

The signs are encouraging for United fans, although the club’s negotiators Ed Woodward and Matt Judge are notoriously penny pinching and painfully slow in their dealings. We can therefore probably expect this to drag on like a badly scripted soap opera until the new transfer deadline of October 5th suggested by UEFA.

Because of many requests about @Sanchooo10: his club @bvb sees still no reason to sell the player this summer. exception: a club offers a transfer fee over 100 million euros @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 21, 2020

Rash is back! As United restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.