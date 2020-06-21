Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Paul Pogba, expects greatness

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Paul Pogba following his fine performance vs Tottenham Hotspurs on Friday night.

The superb Frenchman didn’t start the much-anticipated fixture but his presence was immediately felt once he was brought onto the field in the second half.

In fact, the tide of the game turned once Pogba and Mason Greenwood were subbed on and it was a testament to the former’s quality in particular.

Solskjaer has consistently insisted the former Juventus man will remain at United and has always protected him from the harsh limelight of the media.

The legendary Norwegian explained just how Pogba has been feeling and perhaps why he was so good vs Tottenham.

Solskjaer on Pogba: “He’s desperate to make up for lost time. Paul has always wanted to play. Paul always has a point to prove to himself and to us. He expects a lot from himself and wants to be the best. He trains hard and loves football." #mufc [BBC] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 20, 2020

Fans will want to see more of Pogba the sooner the better, particularly with so much being on the line.

Although the result vs Tottenham was an ok result, it did mean Manchester United took a hit in their bid for a top-four finish.

On paper, Mourinho’s men were meant to be the most difficult team of Solskjaer’s side’s run-in but football isn’t played on paper.

United have shown a tendency in the past to not turn up vs the so-called smaller teams and given what their opponents have to play for, there’s no guarantee of winning the rest of their fixtures.

However, they would need to do exactly that if they hope to reach their goals for the season and Pogba would be central to any success.

