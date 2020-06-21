Richarlison reveals why he turned down Manchester United

Manchester United fans may be surprised to hear Everton’s star Richarlison confirm that reports of the club’s interest in him were actually true.

Reports at one stage claimed the Brazilian winger could make the switch to Old Trafford but the Toffees’ price-tag was ridiculously high.

United’s need for options on the flank have been evident for some time and some sections of the media take advantage of that.

The Red Devils have been linked to a countless number of players and yet not a single footballer has been signed as of yet.

However, it seems the club’s interest in Richarlison was actually real and it appears Everton’s price-tag was set because of their desire to hold onto him.

Richarlison (Everton): "There were lots of offers during the season, from Barcelona, from #mufc. But the club opted to keep me in the group and I didn't want to leave in the middle of the season. It's bad to leave team-mates like this." #mulive [desimpedidos yt] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 21, 2020

In fairness, Richarlison would be a decent signing as he is 23 years old and can still improve but he’s no Jadon Sancho.

The other issue was that he was definitely not worth the kind of money Everton were asking for and so it made sense to consider alternatives.

The player himself seems determined to have not kicked up a fuss back then and so that would’ve given Everton even more reason not to knock down the price-tag.

It’s unlikely Manchester United will turn to Richarlison once more as their focus seems to be heavily on Sancho.

