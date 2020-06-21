Boris Johnson, faith healers and David de Gea blunders: Man United’s bizarre week reviewed

Football is finally back and what a week it’s been. David de Gea hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in United’s 1-1 draw with Spurs. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford beat the Prime Minister into changing British Government policy and video of a United player seeing a faith healer went viral: two headlines so outrageous they nearly distracted us from the football. In case you missed them, here are our top stories this week:

1. The week started normally enough with some Jadon Sancho transfer news. But this was a particularly interesting ‘horse’s mouth’ report:

2. In other transfer news, the unlikely name of Pau Torres has been added to United’s centre back shortlist:

3. Who would have thought we’d be reporting on how Sir Marcus Rashford defeated the British government? But that’s exactly what really did happen this week:

4. On a completely different but equally unlikely note, Angel Gomes had to interrupt his ongoing contract talks to explain an old video of him visiting a faith healer that suddenly went viral this week:

5. And so, finally, to football and Roy Keane went ballistic on Sky Sports after another David de Gea error gifted Spurs the first goal against United since lockdown:

6. And Paul Pogba stole the headlines for all the right reasons as he transformed the United side when coming off the bench:

7.Mason Greenwood also caught the eye coming off the bench and yet another statistic shows just how special he is:

8. Much talk after the dust settled as to what the Spurs game taught us and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has five key issues that fans say need to be resolved:

9. Ryan Giggs was also reflective after the game, claiming United desperately need to prioritise a new striker for these reasons:

10. And now that football’s back, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for fans as UEFA announced how and when the Europa League will be completed – and admitted fans could be present:

Rash is back! As United restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.