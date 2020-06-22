Gary Neville: I never blamed Paul Pogba for Manchester United

Manchester United great Gary Neville insists he never asked Paul Pogba for more than just commitment to the club.

With every passing day, it seems more and more likely the world-class Frenchman will remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus were all linked with moves for Pogba after the player had admitted a desire for a new challenge.

However, the midfield maestro has suffered an injury-plagued season and given the financial effects of the current global health crisis, no one is expected to be able to afford him.

Pogba has seemingly turned a corner with the Red Devils as reports claim he’s been on fire and happy during training.

Gary Neville: "That's all I've ever asked of Paul Pogba, just commitment. His performances, I've never blamed him for #mufc's problems over the years." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 22, 2020

Pogba’s substitute performance vs Tottenham Hotspur was reflective of reports that had stated he was hungry to return to first-team football.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has maintained all along that the former Juventus man wouldn’t be sold and it seems that will now be the case.

There’s potential for something special to be built at Manchester United and Pogba can be central to the exciting times.

However, much of the excitement centres around whether or not Solskjaer can lead his mean to a top-four finish this campaign.

