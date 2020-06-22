Patrice Evra calls for Manchester United players to turn to him for comfort

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has light-heartedly hit back at Roy Keane once more by insisting the players can turn to him if they put in a bad shift.

The infamously hotheaded Irishman was furious with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men after their first-half performance vs Tottenham Hotspur, focusing particularly on David de Gea and Harry Maguire.

The pair were at fault for Spurs’ soft goal but Keane’s frustrations arguably went overboard as he claimed the Spanish keeper was the most overrated player in his position in the world.

The former midfielder didn’t stop there and insisted anyone who performed poorly shouldn’t be allowed back on the team bus.

Evra, at the time, disagreed with Keane, claiming he was being harsh, particularly to De Gea and he has made his feelings clear once more.

🗣 " If you have a bad performance , Roy Keane says you are not allowed back on the team bus. Don't worry Mr I Love this game has his own taxi 🚖" Patrice Evra is too much 😂😂😂

Evra has rarely criticised the Manchester United players directly and in a negative way, often choosing the more light-hearted approach.

The former French defender instead offers constructive criticism and more often calls for the standards to be raised in order to indirectly push the players to do better.

Keane and Evra being pundits together for the same match made for interesting viewing given how they’re almost opposites.

Both captained Manchester United during different periods of success and it raises an interesting debate over what leadership truly is.

