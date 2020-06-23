Manchester United fans react to Scott McTominay contract extension

Manchester United fans have reacted brilliantly to the surprise news that Scott McTominay has extended his stay with the club.

The Scottish talent is already a fan-favourite due to his hard work and passion for the club and they will love him even more now that he’s committed his future too.

McTominay probably hasn’t been as involved in the first-team this season as he would’ve liked due to an injury he sustained.

At one point during this campaign, United were worryingly short of options in midfield but they are now spoilt with choice.

Despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having a full squad to pick from, he still opted to play McTominay vs Tottenham, showing his faith in the young midfielder.

SIUUUUUU 100% DESERVED! — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) June 23, 2020

From McSauce starting as a joke to a long term deal, fully deserved. Future Captain? 👀 — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) June 23, 2020

Deserved — AD (@UTDFuture) June 23, 2020

Ahhhh love to see it — Jay (@NotoriousManc) June 23, 2020

Signed it so fast the media didn't even catch a sniff. That's commitment. — Oliver (@Kebiruesuana) June 23, 2020

5 more years of tremendous success. Rival fans are beginning to develop fever now. Congratulations, Scott 👏🏽👏🏽 — 𝕌ℕℂ𝕃𝔼 𝕎𝕀𝕃𝕊𝕆ℕ™ (@iam_wilsons) June 23, 2020

A five-year contract is a big commitment nowadays, particularly as it’s believed it can be extended for another year.

Besides being pleased with holding onto a good talent, fans are also pleased to see an academy graduate make it as a first-team player.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes may be first-choice options in midfield but the last slot is very much open for whoever can grab the bull by the horns.

McTominay has to compete with the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic and so it won’t be an easy battle but it will be one he backs himself to win.

