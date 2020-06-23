Manchester United hope to extend Dean Henderson’s contract

Manchester United are reportedly keen on securing Dean Henderson‘s long-term future amid much interest in his signature.

The young Englishman has been outstanding during his loan spell with Sheffield United so far, leaving those like Chelsea gearing up to sign him.

United are well in control of his future as there are still two years left to his current deal but it’s understood they want to extend it further.

There have been calls amongst some fans to make Henderson the club’s number one keeper after David de Gea‘s error in the draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish shot-stopper has looked a shadow of himself for quite some time now, leaving the Red Devils to reconsider their goalkeeping department.

#mufc have been so impressed by Dean Henderson's form at Sheffield United that they are willing to extend his contract, which expires in 2022. It remains to be seen if he is recalled for the 2020/21 season #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 22, 2020

#mufc have agreed in principle to let Dean Henderson spend the rest of the current season on loan at Sheffield United. Talks have progressed well and further discussions are expected to take place on Wednesday #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 22, 2020

Henderson is clearly highly rated by those at Old Trafford but it’s unlikely he’ll want to return if it means just being an understudy.

The academy graduate has shown he’s ready for Premier League football and would’ve obviously gotten used to the consistent minutes he’s received.

Manchester United would probably be unable to offer him the same kind of stature and Henderson may be waiting a long time for De Gea to be moved on.

Time will tell what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will decide but it’s certainly the right kind of headache he’d like to have.

