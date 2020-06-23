Manchester United unbeaten when Scott McTominay starts big games
Manchester United have only just tied down Scott McTominay until 2025 after announcing his contract extension and it appears they had a brilliant reason to.

Besides the obvious reason of securing a young talent’s future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have been considering his big-game performances and good luck charm.

McTominay started the recent clash with Tottenham Hotspur and performed well but it was clearly a show of faith from the Norwegian legend.

The tenacious Scotsman has been a crucial part of United’s midfield ever since he was handed his debut by Jose Mourinho.

The hope is he can now beat his competitors and establish himself for good in the starting XI in Solskjaer’s new side.

McTominay has the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic to compete and it won’t be an easy task to overcome them.

The Brazilian has finally hit his stride at Manchester United and is hungry for success as a first-team star.

Matic started poorly under Solskjaer but has since bounced back superbly, with many seeing him as the only real holding midfielder at the club.

McTominay though has time on his side and can still develop further in comparison to the aforementioned two and so the hope is he can repay Solskjaer’s faith.

