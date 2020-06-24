Anthony Martial scores first Man United Premier League hat trick in seven years

Anthony Martial tonight scored Manchester United’s first hat trick since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The Frenchman’s sublime performance, which could have been capped by a couple of assists but for the wayward finishing of Marcus Rashford, has finally buried a ghost that has been haunting the Red Devils for seven years.

The last Premier League hat-trick scored by United was Robin van Persie’s brilliant treble against Aston Villa that secured their last title in 2013.

There have been over 70 Premier League hat tricks since United’s last. Sergio Aguero alone has scored 11 in that time and Harry Kane has scored eight.

Shortly before lockdown, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer publicly challenged Martial to score more ‘scruffy’ goals.

The boss said: ‘When he gets chances he’s a fantastic finisher, so he needs to get more chances.

‘You have to read and sniff wherever there is going to be a chance. Maybe some scruffy goals as well at times. We have players like him and Marcus Rashford, they score worldy goals.

‘But then five or six extra goals – that I used to do by getting tap-ins by making the runs that I used to do.’

The Frenchman must have been listening to his manager and put together a training video of how to score goals from inside the penalty area today.

Martial has now scored the same amount of non-penalty goals in the Premier League as Sergio Aguero and Sadio Mané. He has scored more than Mohammed Salah, Harry Kane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

He also ranks third in the Premier League for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, behind only Aguero and Jesus.

Non-Penalty Goals per 90 — Big Teams: 0.86 – Agüero 0.62 – Jesus 0.59 – MARTIAL 0.59 – Abraham 0.58 – Aubameyang 0.58 – Mané 0.56 – Vardy 0.51 – Salah 0.51 – Sterling 0.46 – Kane 0.42 – Son Yet I'm supposed to believe Martial isn't good enough. pic.twitter.com/vpaMsROGEB — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 24, 2020

