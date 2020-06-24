Goal rout expected for Manchester United against decimated opponents

Manchester United face Sheffield United at Old Trafford today in what could be a crucial match in the race for Champions League places.

The Blades’ loss at Newcastle on Sunday was a setback in their qualification hopes but victory at Old Trafford will put them right back in the mix and ahead of United in fifth place. A Man United victory will keep them in a Champions League spot and may be a chance to close the gap on Chelsea who have to face in-form Manchester City on Thursday.

United may start Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood today after their impressive performances off the bench on Friday. The Blades are struggling defensively, with five defenders potentially unavailable for the game.

Here are the predictions of The Peoples Person team going into the game:

Sam Peoples: Man United 5-1 Sheffield United

This game would be the Battle of the Ball Stoppers but Dean Henderson is ineligible for Sheffield United, so all eyes are on David de Gea. With Henderson missing and a host of other defenders out, this game should see United turn the screw. Sheffield United conceded 3 with 10 men against Newcastle and with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba surely starting this time, I’m expecting Man United to cut them apart.

For a team that’s built its success on defence and organisation, Sheffield are surely going to find it impossible to stop United when they are missing so many key defenders and their star man in Henderson. This should be a great game for United fans to watch, in theory. I might be wrong, probably will be, but I’m hoping it has an exhibition feel. The weaknesses are there to expose, United have to be ruthless and do just that.

Marwan Harraz: Man United 2-0 Sheffield United

In theory, it’s a match Manchester United should win with ease given Sheffield United’s injuries and the ineligibility of Dean Henderson. However, United looked tired and rusty against Tottenham Hotspur and I expect that to still be a factor. Sheffield are tactically astitute and that won’t change too much just because they’re missing a few players. Given how much is on the line it should still be difficult to beat them but I expect the Red Devils’ quality to shine through in the end.

Red Billy: Man United 4-0 Sheffield United

With the Blades having only 3 days to recover from a 3-0 loss to Newcastle and missing more than half of their defence, their confidence must be low. I can see the Reds taking full advantage tonight, especially if Pogba and Fernandes start together for the first time. Solksjaer will probably field his strongest side, because next up is the FA Cup tie against Norwich which will be an opportunity to rotate.

I’m hoping Greenwood gets a start and think we’ll see more today from Anthony Martial after his disappointingly quiet outing against Spurs. With all that said, it’s always dangerous to be complacent but there’s surely absolutely every reason to expect an easy victory for United.

