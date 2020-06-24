Manchester United fans react to Anthony Martial’s performance vs Sheffield United
Manchester United fans react to Anthony Martial’s performance vs Sheffield United

Manchester United fans were treated to an absolute striker masterclass with Anthony Martial in free-scoring form vs Sheffield United.

The talented Frenchman has consistently had his ability as a forward questioned this season but he has repaid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith in style.

Martial was accused of being a little wasteful vs Tottenham Hotspur but he put those whispers to rest with ease vs Sheffield.

The former AS Monaco man was ruthless, grabbing a hattrick and helping United secure a crucial three points.

The draw vs Tottenham was deemed as an ok result but it put even more pressure on the Red Devils to grab the win.

Martial took full advantage of having the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba behind him.

Perhaps the talent behind him allowed him to flourish as a striker with two of his goals being typical of a poacher.

Martial has been accused of dropping too deep at times but he did no such thing this time around with all three goals coming inside the penalty box.

The hope is he can continue putting in these types of performances to leading Manchester United to a top-four spot in what is an easy run-in on paper.

