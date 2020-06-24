Manchester United set to recall Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo

Manchester United are planning to recall Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo at the end of this month for two very different reasons.

Both players are on loan, at Inter Milan and Argentinian side Estudiantes, respectively. Both loan clubs would like an extension to the loan deal to the end of the season.

In the case of Sanchez, Sky Italia reports that the Red Devils do not want to extend his Inter Milan loan spell because it will strengthen one of their fiercest rivals in the Europa League.

Even if the loan deal includes a clause that makes the Chilean ineligible to face United, his presence in the Inter squad could help their progression and give them a chance to rest other players in matches not involving the Red Devils.

There is a similar situation at Roma with Chris Smalling, with the Giallorossi also in the Europa League. However, in Smalling’s case, with the two clubs negotiating a permanent deal, it seems more likely that United will allow his loan to be extended.

In the case of Marcos Rojo, Estudiantes are desperate to extend the defender’s loan until around the end of the year. Rojo only managed one game at his loan club before lockdown and has since been in the news on two occasions for breaching lockdown rules.

United’s problem in extending Rojo’s loan is that the player is entering the last year of his contract at Old Trafford and the club do not want to see him leave on a free transfer. They therefore want to sell him now, even at a cut price. With UEFA recommending a synchronised transfer window deadline across European leagues of early October, it makes no sense for the Red Devils to agree to a loan that would make him unavaliable for sale during that period.

Estudiantes have been told they can sign Rojo on a permanent deal themselves for around £10 million but the club does not have those kind of resources.

As reported here earlier today, the player himself is believed to be keen to stay in his home country as he is becoming a father in May. Boca Juniors are also interested in the player and could potentially afford the transfer fee.

There may be a further twist in either or both tales as UEFA have stated that clubs can register three more players for the remaining Europa League games scheduled for August provided they were already registered with the club in February. Depending on how the loan registration was carried out, in theory, this could mean that unlikely as it sounds, Sanchez and Rojo could still play for United when the competition resumes.

