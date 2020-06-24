Marcos Rojo doesn’t want to return to Manchester United

Manchester United star Marcos Rojo reportedly doesn’t want to return to England as he attempts to push for a move away.

The tenacious Argentine has struggled to flourish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, arguably enjoying more fruitful years with Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.

Rojo is seen more as a back-up player but even in that regard he’s not entirely needed given United’s current options.

At left-back Luke Shaw is the first-choice while Brandon Williams’ unexpected breakthrough means there’s no longer a need for the experienced defender.

At centre-back the Red Devils are overflowing with options and even then there are rumours that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to invest.

Marcos Rojo doesn't want to return to England. #mufc want £12m from any permanent deal. Boca Juniors could make an effort to sign him #mulive [el dia, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 23, 2020

£12m may be a little ambitious in this market but Manchester United seem adamant to not sell for cheap any longer under Solskjaer.

Rojo’s best chance of securing a move away is by returning to his country as his current deal doesn’t run out until next summer.

If that is the case then it’s difficult to see any Argentinian side coughing up £12m as well as taking on board the former Sporting Lisbon man’s high salary.

Nonetheless, it makes sense for all parties if Rojo moves on as he will be virtually unused next season.

