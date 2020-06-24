Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets Manchester United stars challenge

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his players a brilliant challenge following their 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

The legendary Norwegian oversaw a convincing win over their weakened opponents who were without several key players.

Nonetheless, United played some brilliant passages of football and were well deserving of the crucial victory.

The win meant Solskjaer’s men moved within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand that is to be played tomorrow vs Manchester City.

The Red Devils are also six points away from third-placed Leicester City who are showing signs of inconsistency of late.

Solskjaer: "I have never said fourth is our aim. We would like third and there are two cups for us." #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 24, 2020

It will be a difficult ask of the Manchester United stars but one that isn’t entirely unachievable.

After all, Solskjaer’s men face one of the easiest run-ins of the season on paper and so can really begin to pick up the points while others may drop theirs.

United have been chasing a fourth-placed finish all season long so it’s good to hear the former Molde man challenge his players for even more.

Qualifying for Champions League football while also winning the FA Cup and Europa League would certainly prove to be a successful campaign.

Although the latter two are a little down to the luck of the draw and performances on the day, a top-four spot in the league should be achieved.

