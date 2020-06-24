Paul Pogba instrumental in Manchester United’s win vs Sheffield United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba couldn’t have put in a better shift in his return to the starting XI, helping his side crush Sheffield United 3-0.

Anthony Martial grabbed the first Premier League hat-trick in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era and rightfully gained all the plaudits but his French teammate was equally important.

Pogba dictated the match from deep, playing in a pivot alongside Nemanja Matic to allow the likes of the clinical striker, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood to flourish.

Flourish they did and it wasn’t at the expense of the former Juventus man who certainly seemed to be in the mood.

United will need Pogba to put in more of the same kind of performances if they are to break into the top-four spots.

Paul Pogba vs Sheffield: 89 touches 65 passes completed 9/12 duels won 8/9 long balls completed 5/5 dribbles completed 5 recoveries 4 chances created An excellent performance from him. pic.twitter.com/J1xouqaxQA — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 24, 2020

Paul Pogba created the most chances [4] on the pitch today. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/gNAd9fDwOz — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 24, 2020

Pogba seemed comfortable alongside Matic and if the pair play together more the same as they did today then there’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will keep the same starting XI.

The academy product and Bruno are expected to have guaranteed spots in the matchday eleven so it’s up to the likes of the experienced Serbian, Scott McTominay and Fred to compete for the last spot.

Matic’s performance was brilliant and he put down a real marker that his competitors will have to step up and match or risk being left on the bench.

