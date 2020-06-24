Player ratings: Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United – Anthony Martial steals the headlines

Here are our player ratings for today’s game against Sheffield United.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – All eyes were on De Gea this evening after another error against Spurs. In the end he had very little to do so we can only give him the default ‘6’ score and hope he proves himself in the next game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Arguably one of the best full-backs in the game defensively but needs to improve that attacking game to become a world class full-back. Today he showed a lot more ambition to get forward and is improving all the time. Great defensive header in second half as well.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Many fans remain unconvinced by the Lindelof/Maguire partnership at centre-back, but yet another clean sheet from the pair today, so when will we be satisfied?

Harry Maguire 7 – Needed to see a good performance from Maguire today after being beaten so easily in the lead-up to Spurs’ goal on Friday and he put in a good performance. Needs to cut out the fouls when up for free kicks and corners.

Luke Shaw 5 – Shaw has come back from lockdown looking fitter than before, but still has the tendency to drift off both mentally and positionally. Was the weak link today and Brandon Williams is champing at the bit to take his left-back slot

Nemanja Matic 6 – It’s a three way battle between Fred, Matic and McTominay for who should play behind Pogba and Fernandes. Matic did himself no harm today with a business-like, efficient performance.

Paul Pogba 8 – So much was expected from Pogba today after his impressive half hour against Spurs and he didn’t disappoint. Moments of sheer genius and signs of a world-beating partnership developing with Bruno.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Everyone wondered how Bruno and Pogba would play alongside each other and now we have our answer. What an amazing performance from the duo.

Mason Greenwood 7 – A rare Premier League start for Mason – only his fifth of the season. First chance probably came too early and was a little greedy, but then struggled to make an impact. Better in the second.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Marcus’s second game back after a double stress fracture of the back, and perhaps just hasn’t got his eye in yet as he squandered two chances in the first 15 minutes. Still, managed an assist and worked hard but the best is yet to come from Sir Marcus.

Anthony Martial 10 – Suffered a lot of criticism after the Spurs game on Friday in which he looked off the pace, but started this one like a house on fire and went from strength to strength. Great to see him score three poacher’s goals and was both brilliant and unselfish to tee up Rashford on numerous occasions. An absolutely sublime performance from the Frenchman. More of that please.

Substitutes

Juan Mata 6 – No time to make an impact.

Scott McTominay 6 – No time to make an impact.

Odion Ighalo 6 – No time to make an impact.

Andreas Pereira 6 – No time to make an impact.

Dan James 6 – No time to make an impact.