Statistic shows how deadly Marcus Rashford has been for Manchester United

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford may not have grabbed a goal vs Sheffield United but he was certainly instrumental in the 3-0 victory.

It was Anthony Martial who ran away with the match ball, scoring a brilliant hat-trick in what was a much-needed win.

Rashford has been talismanic for United this season but unfortunately picked up a horrible long-term injury.

Thankfully for him, the Premier League was soon temporarily suspended and so he had enough time to recover to feature in his side’s crucial run-in.

Rashford has clearly intended to make the most of his return to the first-team but his statistics overall this season has been remarkable.

In all competitions, Marcus Rashford has 19 goals and 8 assists in 2,526 minutes this season — 28 appearances worth. 19 goals and 8 assists in 28 90s is a fantastic return for him. pic.twitter.com/3Z4RCoaYmS — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 24, 2020

27 goal contribution in what is 28 matches worth of minute is a brilliant season for anyone let alone a winger.

Rashford even had a poor spell of form at the beginning of the season when he had to cover for Anthony Martial as a striker.

It was then that everyone, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, realised the sensational Englishman couldn’t lead the line for the team and was far more dangerous coming off the left-flank.

Rashford’s since proven everyone right, even admitting himself that he’s been more effective as a left-forward and if he can keep up his form, United are bound for success.

