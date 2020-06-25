David Moyes turned down opportunity to sign Thiago Alcantara

If there are any Manchester United fans left over who still feel David Moyes was the right man to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson then perhaps this latest news will finally convert them to nonbelievers.

The now West Ham manager reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Bayern Munich star Thiago during a summer when he signed Marouane Fellaini instead.

Moyes was criticised for a lot of things and often defended himself by claiming United did not sign the players he wanted.

It’s been said before that he wanted to sign the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Gareth Bale but failed to convince them to join.

The Red Devils infamously let the clock run down that summer, signing Fellaini in the last second for a more expensive price than the one they would’ve paid had they approached him earlier in the transfer window.

David Moyes rejected the chance to sign Thiago in 2013. Thiago did not believe it so he asked his agent to ring #mufc again. He got the same answer back – he wasn’t a player Moyes wanted. So he then decided to join Bayern. [@GuillemBalague] pic.twitter.com/Q5IJ7FSmGU — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 25, 2020

Thiago is still at Bayern Munich while Fellaini has moved on to play for a Chinese club, only securing a transfer during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

Both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failed to offload the often criticised Belgian, with both choosing to use him and on occasion compliment him.

It seems no one will truly ever know what Moyes was working towards and how he envisioned Manchester United would play under his leadership.

