Jude Bellingham’s future still undecided despite reports

German football expert Christian Falk has trashed reports that Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham.

It has been widely reported that there has been a two-way battle between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund to secure the first professional contract of the starlet when he turns 17 at the end of this month.

Recent reports claimed that despite a massive charm offensive from the Old Trafford club, the player’s family has opted for the Dortmund option due to the promise of greater playing time and that personal terms have been agreed with the Bundesliga side.

However, whilst Birmingham are not the selling club as such, because he is too young to sign a professional contract, they are reportedly entitled to training compensation in the region of £30 million due to the number of matches he has already played at senior level. Dortmund do not meet this valuation and have offered an amount around half of Birmingham’s expectation.

This is where reports seem to differ. Some outlets such as ESPN saying a compromise figure of £20 million has been reached and that Dortmund are expected to announce the deal in the coming days.

Others, such as German site Kicker, claim that the two clubs remain wide apart in negotiations and that this has provoked Bayern Munich to join the fray.

Sportbild’s Head of Football Christian Falk, however, tweeted today ‘Not true. Bayern have not joined the race for Bellingham. The bosses of @fcbayern know about the agreement between @bvb Dortmund and Bellingham.’

It remains unclear whether there is still a chance for United to swing the pendulum back in their favour or whether ESPN’s sources are correct and that agreement has been reached between Birmingham and Dortmund on a compensation fee.

Sportbild themselves reported last week that the fee sought by Birmingham remains at £30 million and that Dortmund would only be able to improve their offer if the sale of Jadon Sancho to the Red Devils goes through. So it is possible that United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward still has a small window of opportunity in which to get his man. The plot thickens …

