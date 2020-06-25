Luke Shaw hammered on social media as Brandon Williams waits in the wings

Whilst Anthony Martial won the praise of every Manchester United fan after his stunning hat trick against Sheffield United yesterday, one player in particular attracted a great deal of criticism – Luke Shaw.

Despite a comfortable 3-0 win, fans took to social media in their droves to complain about the United left back.

Comments included:

‘One of the biggest disappointments watching Utd today was Luke Shaw. Simply not good enough.’

‘Luke Shaw is the least athletic footballer I have ever seen he is literally a telly tubby.’

‘Luke Shaw more often than not plays football like he has not an ounce of courage, you see the cowardice in his choice of plays every time, man’s never recovered mentally from that leg break. Sad but … time for him to join a mid table club.’

‘Luke Shaw needs to be put back on the bench no coincidence every manager has given up and benched him before, and they didn’t even have a back up left back to replace him untill now. Time for Brandon.’

‘If you run through the clubs in the PL, most have a better left back than Luke Shaw.’

The comments are perhaps harsh for a player who was voted the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year only last season. But it has been a consistent motif across social media this season and fans seem to be getting increasingly frustrated.

The England international has played 28 games for United this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists. In total, he has two goals and 11 assists in 134 games for the club.

Shaw’s 19-year-old understudy Brandon Williams has one goal and two assists in 22 games.

It is yesterday’s type of game that perhaps highlights what is currently missing in Shaw’s game. With Sheffield United on the ropes and Pogba and Fernandes pulling the strings, Shaw had acres of space to make forward runs and yet really provided little of value to United’s attacks.

Defensively, the 24-year-old was caught out of position two or three times against a side who in truth offered very little going forward.

Fans will no doubt get to see Williams stake his claim again on Saturday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to ring the changes for the Red Devil’s FA Cup tie against Norwich. Whether he can do enough to convince the manager that he should be United’s first choice left back remains to be seen.

