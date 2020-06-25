Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on Anthony Martial training

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited Anthony Martial‘s brilliant hat-trick vs Sheffield United to the hard work that goes on in training.

The sensational Frenchman led his team to a much-needed 3-0 victory in the club’s quest to qualify for Champions League football.

While it was an overall impressive display from Solskjaer’s men, Martial stood out by scoring all three goals in fantastic fashion.

It was the first Premier League hat-trick in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era for United and so that made it even sweeter.

Robin van Persie was the last man to do so and the hope is Martial can match him in becoming a club icon as well.

Martial has been a left-winger for so many years that Solskjaer has had to try to turn him into the striker many see he is capable of becoming.

Often accused of dropping too deep or drifting too wide, the former AS Monaco man scored all three of his goals from the penalty box with the first two in particular poacher’s efforts.

Apparently, it has been something Martial has been working on in training and so long as it continues to bear results, the Red Devils may have a shot at qualifying for the Champions League in the end.

